The Dine Out for No Kid Hungry school bus is hitting the road on Aug. 21 and stopping in Denver on Tuesday, Sept. 5. Beginning in New York, the Dine Out for No Kid Hungry school bus tour will be hosting several events in 10 cities along the way to highlight how and where you can dine out and make your meal count for kids. All September, when guests eat at a No Kid Hungry partner restaurant, from popular chains to local mom-and-pops, they can donate in exchange for money-saving rewards. Every $1 donated connects a child to 10 meals through No Kid Hungry’s programs and partnerships. Last year, this nationwide restaurant fundraiser generated more than 900 million meals for kids.

The tour aims to drive awareness for the issue of childhood hunger in the United States, particularly in our schools. Studies show that:

3 out of 4 teachers are regularly seeing kids come to school hungry

More than half of teachers are buying food out of their own paychecks for their students

95% of teachers believe hunger impacts their students’ abilities to succeed

77% of teachers directly correlate hunger with poor academic performance

Today the bus will be at our Market Street Station restaurant (located at 1460 16th St.) from 11:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., where we’ll be giving away free Rice Crispy trea