Ruby, the first new chocolate in 80 years, makes its debut

ZURICH, Switzerland — There has only ever been three types of chocolate: dark, milk, and white. Now, chocolate scientists at Swiss company Barry Callebaut have debuted a new natural chocolate.

It’s called ruby chocolate and comes from the ruby cocoa bean “sourced from different regions of the world,” according to the company.

The new chocolate is a rosy pink color and “is not bitter, milky or sweet, but a tension between berry-fruitiness and luscious smoothness,” the company said.

The company says that no berries, berry flavor, or color is added to the chocolate.

“It’s natural, it’s colorful, it’s hedonistic, there’s an indulgence aspect to it, but it keeps the authenticity of chocolate,” CEO Antoine de Saint-Affrique told Bloomberg. “It has a nice balance that speaks a lot to millennials.”

The company has tested the product in several countries, including the United States, and said they have had great response, according to Bloomburg.

Nestle was the last company to launch a new type of chocolate. The company launched white chocolate in the 1930s, Consumerist reports.