North Carolina man tells 911 he took cold medicine, woke up to find wife stabbed to death

RALEIGH, N.C. -- A man in North Carolina allegedly told a 911 dispatcher that he woke up from a dream and found his wife stabbed, and claims he might have taken too much cough medicine.

The incident happened in Raleigh, North Carolina, about 1:15 a.m. Friday, WTVD reports.

Matthew Phelps, 28, told police he took Coricidin cough and cold medicine because he had trouble sleeping. He has been charged with murder in the death of his wife, Lauren Ashley-Nicole Phelps.

The couple had been married since November. Matthew Phelps was studying to be a pastor and his wife was a Sunday school teacher.

In the 911 call, Phelps told the dispatcher he thinks he killed his wife in a dream. When he woke up, he found himself covered in blood and her dead on the floor.

"I have blood all over me and there's a bloody knife on the bed, and I think I did it. I can't believe this," Phelps is heard telling the dispatcher.

The makers of Coricidin told ABC News that "patient safety is our top priority. There is no evidence to suggest that Coricidin is associated with violent behavior."

Phelps is being held without bond. He is due in court Tuesday.