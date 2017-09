Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Dining at one of any 11, 000 restaurants nationwide this September, will help kids in America who are facing hunger.

One in six kids, doesn't have enough to eat. T

The 'Dine Out For No Kid Hungry' school bus is also touring the country and is in Denver today.

Dave Boennighausen, the CEO of Noodles and Company is here with more on how they're involved.

http://dineout.nokidhungry.org/