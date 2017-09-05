Mile High Stadium upgrading Wi-Fi for new season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Game go'ers are in for a little treat this year at Mile High Stadium.

It's not free parking or a new gourmet restaurant - it's free and faster Wi-Fi.

The $6 million Wi-Fi renovation promises much improved service since the system was last updated five years ago in 2012.

New antennas are being installed overhead, in the rails and even under some of the seats promises the best Wi-Fi in the NFL, according to Denver Broncos Senior Tech Engineer Jason Moore.

The entire re-fit will cost $6 million dollars and be fully functional by mid October, just in time to host the New York Giants.