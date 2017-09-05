Lawsuit accuses Aurora police of excessive force during arrest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AURORA, Colo. -- A woman has filed a lawsuit against three Aurora police officers who she says choked her, slammed her to the ground, and stomped on her head during a December 2015 arrest.

Lawyers for OyZhana Williams, 23, filed the lawsuit in federal court. The lawsuit accuses the officers of beating her and lying about it in police reports.

The lawsuit names three officers, including Sgt. Michael Hawkins, who Williams' lawyer says is the main aggressor.

Lawyers for Williams tells FOX31 it happened on Dec. 22, 2015 when Williams rushed her boyfriend to the hospital after he was shot.

Police wanted to search Williams’ car for evidence, and she allowed them to, according to her lawyers.

Lawyers say that Hawkins wanted to impound the car and demanded that Williams turn over the keys, but police had no right to the keys.

Williams eventually dropped the keys in front of an officer.

That’s when Hawkins began assaulting Williams, according to lawyers.

The video shows Williams being choked by Hawkins and Williams putting her hands up in an attempt to stop the officer from choking her.

Williams is knocked to the ground in the video and then more officers rush to restrain her.

Williams was arrested and charged with assaulting an officer - but those charges were dropped.

The Aurora Police Department released a statement on Facebook on Tuesday night - saying they did not know about the lawsuit until Tuesday. The police chief says the incident will be immediately investigated by the Internal Affairs Bureau.