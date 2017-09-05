Hurricane Irma strengthens to Category 5; Puerto Rico, Florida brace

MIAMI — Hurricane Irma strengthened to a Category 5 storm on Tuesday, with maximum sustained winds of 175 mph, data from a hurricane-hunter aircraft show.

Irma is expected to remain a dangerous hurricane as it approaches the Leeward Islands.

It is still too early to tell the exact impact Irma will have on the United States.

It’s expected to slam the Caribbean and possibly the U.S. mainland this week.

The increasingly menacing storm would continue churning west in the Atlantic Ocean on Tuesday, and meteorologists say Puerto Rico and other Caribbean islands could begin to see its wrath by the end of the day, according to the National Hurricane Center.

As of 3 a.m. MDT, the “dangerous major hurricane,” was about 320 miles east of the Leeward Islands, the National Hurricane Center said. It is moving west at 14 mph.

Landfall is expected early Wednesday on the island of Anguilla, the hurricane center said.

Computer models show the system swirling toward the Caribbean, and by the end of week, it will turn right toward the north, meteorologist Pedram Javaheri said.

While Irma’s exact path is still uncertain, several islands in the Caribbean as well as Florida are bracing for the storm.

After declaring a state of emergency all across Florida, Gov. Rick Scott said President Donald Trump had “offered the full resources of the federal government as Floridians prepare for Hurricane Irma.”

“In Florida, we always prepare for the worst and hope for the best, and while the exact path of Irma is not absolutely known at this time, we cannot afford to not be prepared,” Scott said in a statement.

Hundreds of people rushed to the stores in Puerto Rico, emptying shelves of food and drinking water just as the governor of Puerto Rico, Ricardo Rossello, declared a state of emergency and activated the National Guard on Monday.

For hours, people also lined up outside hardware stores hoping to get plywood, batteries and power generators. If Irma knocks out power, Puerto Ricans said they are worried it would take weeks or months before the power is restored.

“(Power) is something absolutely necessary, especially due to Puerto Rico’s weather. We need to have the A/C or a fan on all night,” a woman told WAPA.

Last month, the director of Puerto Rico’s power utility Ricardo Ramos Rodríguez, said several factors have made the island’s electric system “vulnerable and fragile,” WAPA reported.

One of those factors is the shortage of employees. Many workers recently retired or left their jobs for better prospects in the U.S. mainland, Ramos Rodríguez said.

Public schools and officials at the University of Puerto Rico campuses have canceled classes, and many businesses remain closed.

Puerto Rico and a string of Caribbean islands are under hurricane warnings, including the British and U.S. Virgin Islands, Antigua, Barbuda, Anguilla, Montserrat, St. Kitts, Nevis, Saba, St. Eustatius, St. Martin/Sint Maarten and St. Barts, the hurricane center said.

By the weekend, it’s possible Irma could start heading to the eastern coast of Florida and also farther up the East Coast, Javaheri said.

“Everyone wants to see this at least meander away from the United States. The strength, the positioning, the timing of that troughs coming in to the eastern coast line will dictate exactly where Irma ends up,” Javaheri said.

In Miami, supermarkets are already selling out on water and nonperishable food. People are trying to beat the rush in case Irma makes landfall in Florida.

“I’ve been through hurricanes and they’re like ‘oh it’s going to hit right here’ and then it hits 30, 40 miles up the coast and it kind of changes the way everything goes so, better safe than sorry,” Florida resident Greg Andrews told WPLG.