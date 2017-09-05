Hanging Lake to close this weekend for maintenance

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. — The Hanging Lake trail and parking area will be closed for maintenance, beginning Friday night through Sunday.

Volunteers for Outdoor Colorado and Roaring Fork Outdoor Volunteers will be doing several maintenance projects during the closure, including constructing rock steps, repairing bridges and benches, removal of graffiti, installing barrier chain at the historic shelter, constructing trail water drainage, and installing signs.

“We’re very pleased to once again be partnering with Volunteer for Outdoor Colorado and the Roaring Fork Outdoor Volunteers to get some great work done on the Hanging Lake trail this weekend,” said Aaron Mayville, Eagle-Holy Cross District Ranger.

“We know that the trail closure may cause a temporary inconvenience to some Forest users, and appreciate people’s patience while crews safely accomplish this important maintenance work,” Mayville said.

Increased visitation at the Hanging Lake area over the last decade has resulted in damage to the area’s sensitive vegetation, historic resources, and the trail infrastructure within the area.

As a result, trail maintenance has continued to be necessary in order to keep up with the influx of visitors.