Emmanuel Sanders talks about the upcoming season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CenturyLink is partnering with the Denver Broncos and wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders to put the power of technology into the hands of lucky football fans this season through the CenturyLink Boostbox sweepstakes.

CenturyLink Boostboxes are customized fan boxes filled with exclusive Broncos items. Beginning Sept. 12, fans are encouraged to sign up at DenverBroncos.com/CenturyLink for their chance to win.

Each Boostbox prize will include two tickets to an upcoming Broncos game, a tablet featuring Sanders’ laser engraved signature, along with specialty items based on the theme of the week. Specialty items include a 55” Smart LED TV, a video game console with controllers and autographed memorabilia. Fans may even be greeted with a hand-delivered box from a Broncos personality, such as Miles, the Broncos cheerleaders or a legendary former player.

The sweepstakes will run all season, featuring eight bi-weekly entry periods. Every other Tuesday, the Boostbox theme will be announced via CenturyLink’s Facebook and Twitter (@CenturyLinkCO) accounts, as well as Sanders’ Twitter (@ESanders_10) account.