Edgewater apartment fire displaces 20 residents

EDGEWATER, Colo. — One unit was destroyed and five others were damaged in an apartment fire in Edgewater on Monday, West Metro Fire Rescue said.

The fire at the Terra Village Apartments in the 2800 block of North Harlan Street started in a ground-floor apartment and smoke spread through the building, officials said.

Twenty residents were displaced by the fire. The Red Cross is assisting those who were displaced.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.