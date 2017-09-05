Denver students march out of schools in protest of DACA being rescinded

DENVER — Students from several schools in Denver marched out of classes on Tuesday morning to protest the Trump administration’s announcement that it will rescind the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

Students gathered at Barnum Park at West Sixth Avenue and Federal Boulevard before marching to the Auraria campus.

Students from West High School gathered in Sunken Gardens Park and walked to Lincoln Park.

Another large group walked in the Five Points neighborhood with police vehicles at intersections to help escort the students.

Students at North High School walked out of classes and gathered across the street at Viking Park.

Several of the students held signs in support of DACA, which was enacted five years ago under the Obama administration.

Since that time, nearly 800,000 undocumented immigrants have received the protections. Since then, they have started families, pursued careers and studied in schools and universities across the United States.