Climber falls to death from Challenger Point

Posted 10:57 am, September 5, 2017, by , Updated at 11:02AM, September 5, 2017

Challenger Point summit with view of Kit Carson Peak in the distance. Photo by Meteorologist Chris Tomer.

CHALLENGER POINT, CO – Custer County Search and Rescue (CCSR) confirms a climber fell to death on Sunday while climbing 14,081ft Challenger Point.

The official statement was released on the CCSR Facebook page:

Challenger Point is located in the Sangre De Cristo Mountains about three hours from Denver.

The standard route on Challenger Point is rated as a difficult Class 2 with loose rock and exposure along the summit ridgeline.  Steep, loose couloirs flank Challenger Point to the south.

 

Challenger Point summit ridge vista. Photo by Meteorologist Chris Tomer.

 

 