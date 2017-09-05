× Climber falls to death from Challenger Point

CHALLENGER POINT, CO – Custer County Search and Rescue (CCSR) confirms a climber fell to death on Sunday while climbing 14,081ft Challenger Point.

The official statement was released on the CCSR Facebook page:

Challenger Point is located in the Sangre De Cristo Mountains about three hours from Denver.

The standard route on Challenger Point is rated as a difficult Class 2 with loose rock and exposure along the summit ridgeline. Steep, loose couloirs flank Challenger Point to the south.