Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The weekend is full of, you guessed it, beer, but we didn’t forget about those under the drinking age. Breckenridge Oktoberfest is full of entertainment for everyone; make sure to visit face-painting stations, get some pre-festival exercise at the 5k run and test your skills at a wide variety of German themed games, including the popular Hammerschlagen. See more exciting activities with theOktoberfest Insider's Guide to prepare for the memorable weekend ahead.

Timed accordingly during the most scenic time to visit Breckenridge, vivid yellow Aspen trees make up the breathtaking fall foliage and surrounds the Wiesn celebration. Make it a weekend-long mountain getaway and explore the popular Aspen tunnels on the surrounding trails throughout Breck. Keep your eyes peeled for special Oktoberfest lodging packages. Take our word on this one; you won’t want to miss this party.