Aurora police investigate shooting at auto repair shop

AURORA, Colo. – Aurora police are investigating a shooting at an auto repair shop on Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting happened at Shaus Motorsports located at 15551 E 6th Ave., Aurora police said.

Authorities placed Hinkley High School on lockout as a precaution for a small period of time, but that has since been lifted.

Police have not released any additional information on the shooting.

