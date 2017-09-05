5 nurses suspended at Denver Health after opening body bag to view genitals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Five nurses at Denver Health Medical Center were suspended for three weeks after opening a bag to inappropriately view a deceased patient's genitals, a hospital spokesman said on Tuesday.

The incident was reported after a different nurse overheard one of the suspended nurses make a comment about it, according to a Denver Health spokesman.

The hospital said that the employees involved were off the job for three weeks and have since returned.

However, one nurse no longer works at the hospital - but was not terminated because of this incident.

The names or medical unit of the suspended nurses were not make public.