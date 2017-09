Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROUTT COUNTY, Colo. – About 30 homes in northwest Colorado are being told to prepare to evacuate because of a fast moving wildfire on Monday, the Routt County Sheriff's Office said.

The Steer Park Fire has burned about 419 acres near The Wolf Mountain Ranch between Milner and Hayden, officials said.

Residents in Steamboat Springs, about 15 miles from the fire, tell us that ashes are landing on some cars and homes in the area.

It is unknown how the fire started.