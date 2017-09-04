What should DACA recipients do next?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Multiple reports suggest President Donald Trump appears poised to end DACA Tuesday.

In Colorado, that means 17,000 people may soon lose work and driving privileges--not to mention be at risk for deportation.

The FOX31 Problem Solvers wanted to know - what should DACA recipients do now?

Will DACA recipients lose benefits right away?

According to multiple reports, the president will wait 6 months before officially "ending" DACA.

Victor Galvon, a DACA recipient and organizer with Colorado Immgrants Rights Coalition says "the best thing DACA recipients can do is speak with a lawyer," implying DACA users should use this grace period to team up with legal organizations.

Will DACA students lose financial aid or ability to go to college?

"The ability to go to college is not tied to your legal status," Galvon said.

In Colorado, public universities do not base their admissions or financial aid on whether a student has legal status.

"You can fall out of status and still be able to go to school and go to school at an in-state tuition rate," Galvon said.

Should DACA recipients speak with their employer?

In short, Galvon says wait until your employer brings up the issue with you. "It's the employers responsibility to update that information," Galvon said.

"They cannot be fired because they have DACA," Galvon said, emphasizing employees should know their rights.

Will DACA recipients lose driving privileges in Colorado?

Currently DACA recipients are able to receive drivers licenses in Colorado. Galvon says driving rights will not go away right away but DACA recipients will be unable to renew their licenses when they expire.

"This is something our legislature needs to take on," Galvon said.

Finally if you are wondering why DACA recipients don't just apply for citizenship, Galvon says that process is lengthy and in most cases recipients don't qualify.

"There is no path to citizenship through DACA," Galvon said.