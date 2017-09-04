Thank you for making the inaugural FORTitude 10K a success!

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Colorado’s Own Channel 2 would like to thank everyone who helped make the inaugural FORTitude 10K a success!

The Labor Day race is the newest addition to Colorado’s popular running events.

The FORTitude took participants on a scenic course through Fort Collins, passing landmarks like City Park and the CSU Oval.

The race finished at the newly completed Sonny Lubick Field at CSU Stadium and it was the first chance students, faculty, and the community to experience the stadium.

As part of our 2 Your Health initiative, Colorado’s Own Channel 2 is excited to promote healthy activities and events.