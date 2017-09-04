T.J. Ward: Broncos were ‘completely unprofessional’ in handling release

TAMPA, Fla. — Former Broncos safety T.J. Ward wasn’t happy with how the team released him Saturday.

Ward, a member of the vaunted “No Fly Zone” secondary, was cut after three seasons with the team as the roster was trimmed to the mandated 53 players.

Several of Ward’s teammates were shocked at the release. On Sunday, Ward signed a one-year contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

But Ward had some parting shots at the Broncos when he spoke with reporters in Tampa, Florida, on Monday.

“It’s unfortunate the way they handled the situation,” Ward said. “But it is what it is. And they got to live with it. I got to live with it. And we’ll see what happens, but I’m going to make sure I land on my feet.

“That’s just me. And whatever happens to them, the [expletive] happens to them. That’s on them.”

Rumors began circulating last week that the Broncos were going to part with Ward, who was going into the last year of his contract and was due to make $4.5 million.

“You could have let me know what was going on,” Ward said. “You had a full offseason. I know it’s a business, but when you have good employees, you’re supposed to treat your employees a certain way.

“And I think they handled it was completely unprofessional. That’s just my opinion.”