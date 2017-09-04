Scientists develop camera that can ‘see’ through the human body

Scientists in Scotland have reportedly developed a camera that can “see” through the human body.

The new camera can detect sources of light inside the body, such as the illuminated tip of an endoscope, making it possible for medical professionals to see where the device is located in the body.

Endoscopes are used to investigate a wide range of internal conditions.

“Until now, it has not been possible to track where an endoscope is located in the body in order to guide it to the right place without using X-rays or other expensive methods,” researchers from the University of Edinburgh stated.

“The ability to see a device’s location is crucial for many applications in healthcare, as we move forwards with minimally invasive approaches to treating disease,” stated Kev Dhaliwal, a professor of molecular imaging and healthcare technology.

Scientists have developed a camera that can see through the human body as part of @EPSRC_Proteus project https://t.co/TDAOcODTbG pic.twitter.com/oL95Medp0B — Edinburgh University (@EdinburghUni) September 4, 2017

The camera has a silicon chip that is so sensitive it can detect individual particles of light, called photons, that pass through the body’s tissue.

Researchers say the prototype device can track the location of a point light source through 20 centimeters of tissue and it’s compact and portable enough to be used at the patient’s bedside.