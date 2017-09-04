Report: Obama’s 2018 expenses will cost US taxpayers $1.1 million

Former President Barack Obama will cost taxpayers more than $1.1 million next year, making him the most expensive former president, the Washington Times reports.

According to a Congressional Research Service memo obtained by the Times, Obama requested a budget of $1,153,000 for 2018.

The Former Presidents Act provides former presidents with a lifetime of benefits after they leave office, including a base pension of $205,700 annually.

“The act provides the former President—and his or her spouse—certain benefits to help him respond to post-presidency mail and speaking requests, among other informal public duties often required of a former President,” the act states.

Former presidents may also submit budget requests to Congress for additional funds for office rental, travel expenses, staff salaries and Secret Service protection.

“His $1,153,000 budget request for 2018 is more than $100,000 higher than George W. Bush’s request for next year and nearly $200,000 more than Bill Clinton’s expected budget,” the Times reported. “George H.W. Bush is slated to get $942,000, while Jimmy Carter will get less than half that, at just $456,000.”

According to the Times, a large portion of Obama’s budget will go to leasing an office space in Washington, which is more expensive than Clinton’s office space in New York City and George W. Bush’s office space in Dallas.