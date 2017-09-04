Sheriff: Girl shot in Centennial may have been hit by someone shooting rabbits

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — A girl was shot in the leg in a neighborhood in Centennial and investigators think it happened because someone was shooting rabbits in the area.

The girl was hit just before 8 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 2, near East Dorado Avenue and Sout Malaya Court.

“From the investigation, it appears that someone was shooting at rabbits in the area and the girl was struck with either a stray round or a ricochet,” investigators with the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office stated.

Animal control did collect a dead rabbit from the area and will perform a necropsy to determine what type of round killed the animal. They haven’t confirmed whether it was an actual bullet or from a pellet gun or BB gun of some kind.

Anyone with information about who was shooting rabbits in the area is asked to contact the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office dispatch at 303-795-4711, regarding case #CT17-37422. You can also contact the tip line at 720-874-8477.