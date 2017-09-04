× Man runs FORTitude 10k in dress to help friend, veteran with brain cancer

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — When you’re running a big race, you usually dress for the occasion by throwing on shorts and a tank top or t-shirt.

But one runner at Monday’s FORTitude race donned a dress, and with good reason.

Alex Corsi is running for his good friend Dave Newman. Newman is a two-tour combat veteran and Colorado State University alum.

Two weeks ago, Newman was diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer. Corsi decided to come up with the most embarrassing thing he could do to draw attention to Newman’s illness and generate donations to his GoFundMe account to help cover his mounting medical bills.

His conclusion, run the race in a dress.

Newman’s GoFundMe page has a $15,000 goal. If you’re interested in making a donation, click here.

