Man shot during Englewood home invasion

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — A man was injured in an early-morning shooting during a home invasion Monday, the Englewood Police Department said.

The shooting happened just after 3 a.m. in the 3400 block of South Lincoln Street.

Police said an unknown male suspect entered through the front door and shot a man in his mid-50s.

The man was taken to Swedish Medical Center in critical condition. A female inside the home was not injured.

The suspect fled before police arrived. A description was not released by police.