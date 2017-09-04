Lil Wayne hospitalized for seizures after being found unconscious in hotel room

CHICAGO — Lil Wayne was hospitalized yet again this weekend for his ongoing bout with epilepsy and the seizures that come with it, TMZ reports.

Wayne was hospitalized Sunday in Chicago after he was found unconscious in his hotel room at the Westin on Michigan Avenue, TMZ quotes multiple sources as saying. He had reportedly suffered at least one seizure.

He was rushed to Northwestern Memorial, where he reportedly suffered yet another seizure.

Sources say his team tried to have him discharged late Sunday afternoon so he could make it to his Vegas show. However, doctors advised against the discharge, saying he should be grounded for a few days. Wayne has suffered seizures while flying before, and the doctors felt it was too risky.

Wayne was supposed to perform at Drais Beachclub in Vegas at midnight but was forced to cancel the show.

Seizures have plagued Wayne for years. Just last year he had to cancel an appearance in Vegas because of his epilepsy.

It’s not clear whether he has been released from the hospital.