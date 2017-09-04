Haze, hot temperatures to linger on Labor Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Haze caused by smoke from wildfires in the western U.S. will continue to fill Colorado skies on Labor Day.

Upper-level winds are moving smoke from wildfires in Montana, California, Oregon, Washington and British Columubia into the state.

Air quality will be poor on Monday and visibility will be reduced.

Denver set a record high on Sunday at 97 degrees, but temperatures will cool some on Monday with highs in the low 90s.

A cold front will move in on Tuesday with highs only reaching the uppers 60s under mostly cloudy skies and an off-hand chance at a shower.

Wednesday warms back up a bit, but highs still only makes it to the upper 70s. The normal high is the lower to mid-80s.

Temperatures will be back in the upper 80s by the end of the week with scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoons.