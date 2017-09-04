Haze from western wildfires sitting over Colorado

DENVER — Smoke from wildfires in the western U.S. has moved into Colorado, leaving a noticeable haze sitting over most of the Front Range on Monday.

Fires are burning in Montana, Wyoming, Idaho, Washington, Oregon and California. More than 500,000 acres have burned in Montana. There are no active wildfires burning in Colorado.

Upper-level winds carried the smoke into Colorado and it settle in because of an inversion, the National Weather Service said.

A look from above this morning. GOES 16 shows all the smoke across the region. #COwx pic.twitter.com/yr6I3zBsX9 — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) September 4, 2017

An air quality advisory was issued for communities along the Front Range and eastern Plains by the Colorado Department of Public Health.

The haze is expected to decrease later Monday afternoon and a cold front that will knock temperatures into the upper 60s on Tuesday could help clear things out.