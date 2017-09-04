Firefighters, deputies, citizens stop ‘very scared horse’ from getting on E470

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — Firefighters with South Metro Fire Rescue and deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office worked to corral a horse that was running loose near a busy highway.
The horse was running loose near E470 and Peoria Monday morning.
South Metro said some “very helpful” community members also helped get the horse out of harm’s way.
Officials with South Metro said they worked to keep the horse calm so it wouldn’t end up on the high-speed toll road.
They managed to secure it with a fence and rope a little after noon.
Crews don’t know where the horse came from or who owns it.