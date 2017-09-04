Firefighters, deputies, citizens stop ‘very scared horse’ from getting on E470

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — Firefighters with South Metro Fire Rescue and deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office worked to corral a horse that was running loose near a busy highway.

The horse was running loose near E470 and Peoria Monday morning.

South Metro said some “very helpful” community members also helped get the horse out of harm’s way.

Very helpful community members assisting SMFR and @dcsheriff in getting this very scared horse to safety. pic.twitter.com/ymYywmVHzE — SouthMetroFireRescue (@SouthMetroPIO) September 4, 2017

Officials with South Metro said they worked to keep the horse calm so it wouldn’t end up on the high-speed toll road.

Horse Update – Working to keep the horse calm and from getting on to E-470. pic.twitter.com/BHRkOTRZpq — SouthMetroFireRescue (@SouthMetroPIO) September 4, 2017

They managed to secure it with a fence and rope a little after noon.

Horse Update – Unknown where the horse came from or who owns it. Secured with fence and rope on the SE corner of E470 & Peoria now. pic.twitter.com/e98TZOtcyI — SouthMetroFireRescue (@SouthMetroPIO) September 4, 2017

Crews don’t know where the horse came from or who owns it.