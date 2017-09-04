Dog owner says vets spayed her french bulldog without permission, rendering her unable to compete

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A dog owner said she's livid the Denver Animal Shelter spayed her prize-winning french bulldog without her permission, making the dog ineligible to compete in the future.

China was one of two dozen french bulldogs rescued after investigators said they found them living in deplorable conditions at Marleen Puzak's home.

Michelle Tippets sent her dog China to Puzak's home to be shown in competitions. Tippets said Puzak did an excellent job with China at competitions, and she had no idea what was happening inside Puzak's home.

"I would say probably hell," said Tippets.

Tippets started working to get China back when she found out the dog had been taken into custody and was staying at the Denver Animal Shelter.

On Friday, she showed up to pick up the dog, only to find her faced a $600 fee and China had been spayed.

"My dog was spayed. My dog was not supposed to be spayed. I shouldn't have to pay for something that shouldn't have been done," said Tippets. "I can't believe this."

Tippets said she contacted the shelter mid-August about China. A spokesperson for the shelter said the dog was spayed on August 24, two days ahead of an adoption event scheduled for August 26.

Tippets' attorney Jennifer Edwards said the animal shelter was out of line; veterinarians should not have spayed a dog knowing there were discussions in the works that the dog was in fact already owned by someone.

"It's deeply disturbing to us," said Edwards. "They should have held off. They should have exercised a lot more discretion."

A spokesperson for the shelter said because the dogs had been in Puzak's custody for more than six months, Puzak became the legal owner. When Puzak relinquished the rights to the animals, they became property of the shelter.

While China was chipped, the spokesperson said the dog's chip was not registered to Puzak's name. A spokesperson said the shelter gave Tippets 10 days to provide proof that she owned the dog. As it drew close to the adoption event, a spokesperson said the shelter spayed China so she had a good shot at being adopted, given that they still didn't have proof Tippets owned the dog.

Edwards said her legal team plans to take Puzak to court to get reimbursed for the fees Tibbets had to pay for the dog staying in the shelter.