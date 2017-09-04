Fire destroys building at Castle Rock apartment complex

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. – One person was transported after a fire at an apartment complex in Castle Rock on Monday night, South Metro Fire Rescue said.

The fire was in apartments located on Castlegate Drive, near the Factory Shops.

Photos from the scene showed smoke and flames coming from the top of the building.

Early photos of the Castle Rock 2nd Alarm courtesy of Brian Delasantos. SMFR is handling media requests for this incident. pic.twitter.com/jdj7nQasiF — SouthMetroFireRescue (@SouthMetroPIO) September 5, 2017

Aggressive Firefighting tactics by first arriving Castle Rock & SMFR crews stopped this fire in its tracks. Larkspur & Franktown assisting. pic.twitter.com/MIZpQ1T9Ob — SouthMetroFireRescue (@SouthMetroPIO) September 5, 2017

Crews from Castle Rock, South Metro, Larkspur, and Franktown were able to quickly get the fire under control.

One person was transported to an area hospital for smoke inhalation.

The American Red Cross is helping assist residents who were displaced.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.