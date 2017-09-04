2 brothers drown in Custer County pond

CUSTER COUNTY, Colo. — Two brothers drowned while swimming in a family pond in Custer County late Sunday night.

It happened on a 2-acre pond at Music Meadow’s Ranch at the base of Music Pass in rural Custer County around 11:30 p.m. on Monday, police said.

20-year-old Weldon Rusher decided to go swimming in the 41-degree water and swam beyond others in the water and began struggling, according to the Custer County Sheriff’s Department.

That’s when his brother, Ben Rusher, 28, and others, rushed out to help to find Weldon.

#CSFD divers assist Custer County Sheriff for body recovery via sonar tech | Springs 👩🏼‍🚒 are some of the most accomplished divers in CO pic.twitter.com/ZwqgVkh7Nb — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) September 4, 2017

Once the other people got back to shore, they realized the Rusher brothers didn’t make it back and called 911.

The Custer County Sheriff’s Office Dive team said they spent the night hours searching for the brothers and returned in the morning.

The dive team recovered both men’s bodies on Monday afternoon. An autopsy will be conducted on both men, but no foul play is expected.

Investigators believe that a combination of chilly water, heavy weeds, and the dark environment caused Weldon Rusher fatigue and panic.

Authorities then believe Ben Rusher exhausted himself trying to rescue Weldon from the depths of the pond.