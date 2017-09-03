Wildlife rehabilitation center dealing with lots of baby squirrels

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — It’s a fact that baby squirrels are adorable. But trying to help a squirrel that has fallen out of a nest could do more harm than good.

“Our nursery is filling up quickly with these sweet faces!” the Greenwood Wildlife Rehabilitation Center said. “Just a reminder, it is very dangerous for baby squirrels to be fed anything by an untrained hand.”

So what can you do?

The Greenwood Wildlife Rehabilitation Center says baby squirrels should be given the chance to reunite with mom.

You can wrap the baby squirrel in a loose t-shirt and provide a heat source, like a rice sock or hot water bottle, but do not feed the baby squirrel.

You might think you’re helping, but Greenwood Wildlife says giving the squirrel food or water could make things worse.

“More often than not, the squirrel is left in worse condition than they would have been had they not been given food or water,” officials said.

The squirrel could bloat or go into shock and it’s easy for baby animals to inhale food or liquid into their lungs.

“If you have a squirrel that you have fed, it is important to get it to a licensed rehabilitator as soon as possible!” officials urged. “Thank you to all of the kind rescuers who have brought these animals in to be rehabilitated already this season!”

Click here for tips from Greenwood Wildlife Rehabilitation Center on what to do and what not to do if you find a baby squirrel.