Vikings sign Kyle Sloter to practice squad

DENVER — After being released from the Broncos on Saturday, Sloter said he hoped to stay in Denver.

“Thank you to bronco country for all the support. Hopefully I’ll be able to stick around in Denver,” Sloter wrote on Twitter. “Next 24 hrs will be interesting.”

The very next day he announced he had signed with the Minnesota Vikings.

“Denver has been incredible and my fans and teammates have accepted me more than I probably deserve,” Sloter wrote. “The opportunity coupled with the best decision for me and my family financially was too much to pass up.”

“The Vikings apparently liked what they saw from Sloter in the preseason and are paying him $20,000 per week to join the team, which is around $13,000 more than the league minimum,” the Denver Broncos website reported.

The Broncos will re-sign quarterback Brock Osweiler.

Osweiler was a second-round pick for the Broncos in 2012 and will serve as the backup to Trevor Siemian while Paxton Lynch‘s shoulder injury heals.

Osweiler was cut by the Browns on Friday.

The move comes less than 18 months after Osweiler left Denver for a $72 million contract with the Houston Texans.

Osweiler was eventually benched by the Texans during the 2016 season. The Texans traded him to Cleveland for a second-round draft pick.

Osweiler spent the first four seasons of his career (2012-15) in Denver as a backup and went 5-2 as a starter in 2015 while Peyton Manning was injured.