Video of Chris Evans reuniting with his dog is pure joy

When work forced actor Chris Evans to be away from his best friend for 10 weeks, the superhero superstar showed his softer side.

Really missing this guy right now. pic.twitter.com/fWNviX6CrH — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) July 8, 2017

Earlier this month, Evans literally started counting down the days until he could be back with his fur baby, Dodger.

17 more days pic.twitter.com/0ExRT392li — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) August 15, 2017

Evans adopted Dodger while filming the movie Gifted.

“One of the last scenes we were filming was in a pound, a kennel. I foolishly walked in and I thought, ‘Are these actor dogs or are these real up for adoption dogs?’” PEOPLE quoted Evans as saying. “And sure enough they were, so I was walking up and down the aisles and saw this one dude and he didn’t belong there. I snagged him and he’s such a good dog.”

Now Evans seriously struggles with being separated from Dodger.

The dangers of playing with your food. One more week. Also yes, I was watching Kindergarten Cop. pic.twitter.com/pGa3nHGTYM — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) August 25, 2017

But on Sunday, the wait was finally over.

Evans got to see his beloved dog and it looks like Dodger was pretty happy to see him, too.