September Hero of the Month: Kevin Isaac

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AURORA, Colo. -- When 100 or so Colorado Air National Guard reservists returned to Buckley Air Force base in Aurora last month, after a three month stint in Japan, you could see the relief on every face. Especially on Cathy Isaac's face.

"I think one of the things people don't realize is what the folks who are overseas give up so that we can live our everyday lives over here in America," Isaac told FOX31.

Her son Kevin Isaac was deployed with the 140th Wing. Being away is never easy. The first time he was sent overseas, he missed the birth of his own child.

"And then (during) this deployment, his grandma died and he didn't get to say goodbye. So it's a little tough," Cathy Isaac said.

Kevin is one of many heroes who uproot their lives, leave their day jobs, and serve their country when asked to do so. And that's why it's our honor to honor him as the September FOX 31 Problem Solvers Serving Those Who Serve Hero of the Month.

"I think he's a good example of what all of these folks go through. They all have a story. Everyone has something they've missed," Cathy Isaac said.

Given what's been happening in Asia lately - and the threat from North Korea - this wasn't the best time to be deployed to Japan. But Kevin says he was surrounded by all the right people.

"Great team, great family, we're all real close knit, so it's an honor to serve with them," he told FOX31.

Kevin will get a plaque and a $250 gift card from our Serving Those Who Serve sponsors, DCP Midstream, as our Hero of the Month.

You can help us find and honor our next hero of the month. Click here for a submission form. If you know an active duty military member, veteran, military family, volunteer - or anyone worthy of this honor - we want to here from you.