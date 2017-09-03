Peyton Manning sings at Dierks Bentley concert at Fiddler’s Green

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — Peyton Manning made a surprise appearance in the Denver area Saturday night.
The future Hall of Fame quarterback joined Dierks Bentley on stage at Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre and sang “Drunk on a Plane.”
Mickey Steinke captured this video from the third row:
Fans in Denver were thrilled to see the country music star and the "Sheriff" on stage together.
Manning and Bentley are good friends for a while. Bentley posted a photo from a fishing trip in August where he joke about whether he should tell Manning about the "mama bear and her three cubs approaching from behind."
Bentley seems to enjoy his time in Denver. After the show Saturday, he posted a shout-out to the Mile High City.
"there is a reason why we ended the tour here. from the grizzly rose, to the filmore live dvd taping, opening for george strait at pepsi, to sacred red rocks, to fiddlers green... this town and these western country fans have had our backs from day one. we will see y'all next year," he wrote on Instagram.