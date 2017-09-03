Peyton Manning sings at Dierks Bentley concert at Fiddler’s Green

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — Peyton Manning made a surprise appearance in the Denver area Saturday night.

The future Hall of Fame quarterback joined Dierks Bentley on stage at Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre and sang “Drunk on a Plane.”

first officer tony got sick. want to thank a fan named peyton manning for stepping in to assist captain holden mi(k)e johnson. he can be my wingman anytime. A post shared by Dierks Bentley (@dierksbentley) on Sep 2, 2017 at 11:04pm PDT

Mickey Steinke captured this video from the third row:

Fans in Denver were thrilled to see the country music star and the "Sheriff" on stage together.

What a great ending to the Dierks Bentley show tonight! Peyton Manning came out to sing Drunk on a Plane! So much fun! pic.twitter.com/tZmjBUTix4 — Joe Dahlke (@TheJoeDahlke) September 3, 2017

Manning and Bentley are good friends for a while. Bentley posted a photo from a fishing trip in August where he joke about whether he should tell Manning about the "mama bear and her three cubs approaching from behind."

should i inform peyton manning of the mama bear and her three cubs approaching from behind? or let him enjoy his moment 🤔#basspro #bassproshops A post shared by Dierks Bentley (@dierksbentley) on Aug 2, 2017 at 5:47pm PDT

Bentley seems to enjoy his time in Denver. After the show Saturday, he posted a shout-out to the Mile High City.

"there is a reason why we ended the tour here. from the grizzly rose, to the filmore live dvd taping, opening for george strait at pepsi, to sacred red rocks, to fiddlers green... this town and these western country fans have had our backs from day one. we will see y'all next year," he wrote on Instagram.