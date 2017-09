DENVER — Denver broke the previous high-temperature record on Sunday.

So far today, Denver's high temperature at DIA is 97° at 1:53pm. This sets a record for this date exceeding 95° set in 1995. #COwx — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) September 3, 2017

It was already 90 degrees in Boulder at 10 a.m., the National Weather Service reported.

The NWS predicted record highs were possible Sunday and urged people to limit outdoor activities, drink plenty of water, avoid alcohol, wear light clothing, wear sunscreen and only work outdoors early or very late in the afternoon.