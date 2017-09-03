140 hikers trapped overnight by Eagle Creek Trail fire in Oregon still waiting to be rescued

In Oregon, 140 hikers were trapped behind flames Saturday after a fire broke out southeast of Portland near the Eagle Creek Trail.

The hikers were forced to spend the night outside near Tunnel Falls, about six miles from the trailhead, and were still waiting to be rescued Sunday morning, Oregon Live reported.

US Forest spokeswoman Rachel Pawlitz said school buses picked up some hikers Saturday evening, but others were told to shelter in place overnight.

“Some of these people will be getting out soon, but others may have a very long night ahead of them,” Pawlitz said.

“We don’t believe any of the hikers are in any danger at this point in time. The groups are believed to be far enough away from fire (not) to be in any immediate danger,” said Joel Ives, spokesman with the Hood River County sheriff’s office.

The fire has burned between 50 and 100 acres since it broke out at about 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Cameron Wong was hiking at the trail with friends when they looked over a ledge and saw trees on fire.

“We started smelling smoke and felt heat, so we looked around, heard crackling, looked down the rail and right below there was a fire that jumped up on the trail just a few minutes later,” Wong told CNN affiliate KPTV. “There were kids there screaming. The fire had jumped on the trail and it was burning all around the trail … and then we ran out of there.”