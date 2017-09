DENVER — After three seasons with the Denver Broncos, safety T.J. Ward is expected to sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“It’s going to be 1-year, up to $5M,” Ian Rapoport with the NFL Network said on Twitter Sunday.

The Broncos released the high-profile safety on Saturday.

Ward tweeted a message thanking his teammates, “brothers,” and fans for the support he received in Denver.