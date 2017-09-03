Colorado’s congressional leaders sound off after North Korea completes most alarming nuclear test to date

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Colorado's congressional leaders took to Twitter Sunday to vent their frustration over North Korea's latest nuclear test and outlined what they think needs to happen moving forward.

North Korea claims it successful detonated a hydrogen bomb. While outside sources have not been able to confirm that it was a hydrogen bomb, U.S. Geological Survey confirmed seismic activity in the area at the time of the apparent explosion.

Colorado Republican Sen. Cory Gardner issued a statement Sunday, calling for North Korea to be removed from the United Nations.

"Now is the time to take unprecedented steps to stop North Korea,” said Gardner in a statement posted on his website. "This latest nuclear test by Kim Jong Un may be the clearest sign that we have seen that they are ready and willing to start a nuclear war that would lead to unimaginable destruction and loss of life on the Korean Peninsula."

Colorado Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet tweeted out his sentiments Sunday as well.

"North Korea poses a grave threat to our nation's security and to global stability and norms," said Bennet in a series of tweets. "[The President of the United States] must acknowledge [the] gravity of [the] situation, demonstrate leadership & articulate strategy to address threat alongside int'l partners."

Metro State University professor Robert Hazan has been following developments in North Korea. He said the latest test is frightening, but remains hopeful that an attack will not happen.

"The fact that North Korea has been unstoppable at this point in terms of how it's moving forward is a danger, is alarming," said Hazan.

Hazan said the key is to find a creative diplomatic approach that goes beyond issuing sanctions.

"This is perhaps the time, enough already, this is the time that our leaders have to address this issue directly. And it has to be through diplomacy. This is perhaps a situation where there is not an alternative," said Hazan.

He believes the key to easing tensions with North Korea is to solve longstanding tension between North and South Korea.