Colorado rescue groups to open doors for Harvey animals

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — Houston is home to about a million homeless dogs and cats, and Harvey damaged many of the shelters housing them.

Now Colorado rescue groups are stepping up to help – with hundreds of them headed to Colorado on Thursday.

“We have approximately 800,000 to 1.2 million homeless animals roaming our streets. That’s dogs and cats. They are all over the place. So strays are being picked up all the time and Harvey exacerbated that problem,” Laura Carlock, with Rescued Pets Movement said.

The Houston-based pet rescue trying to shelter these strays after the storm.

They told the FOX31 Problem Solvers they’re working with 21 Colorado rescue groups to find forever families for about 400 furry friends.

“I think we are seeing the tip of it right now. I think it’s going to get worse, before it gets better,” she says of the number of homeless pets.

But first, the animal organization has another problem to solve.

It is trying to line up 14 cargo vans to drive the animals to the Centennial state–and are having trouble because in the hurricane aftermath, they are all rented out.

But the motivation of volunteers is plentiful–many offering to drive their own minivans.

“We are starting to take people up on that,” says Carlock.

“The devastation that is left behind for humans and animals is hard to put into words,” says Kelley Lombardo with 2 Blondes All Breed Rescue.

Those volunteers will drop off about 30 dogs at Lombardo’s rescue on Friday.

That means the rescue will need help of its own, from foster families willing to take in the homeless hounds.

“They are emotional creatures as well. They really need foster homes to have them have a soft place to land, for people with kindness in their hearts to open their home for two to four weeks,” she says.

The Highlands Ranch rescue has opened its home to Sally–also a Houston dog–but pre-hurricane. She’s been with Kelley’s family for nearly four months.

The rescue says these loyal, loving creatures can save your life, if you save theirs.

“They really can become the piece that is missing in a person’s life,” says Lee Elson, the other blonde heading up the rescue.

It was a problem first with a deluge of water.

Now, there’s a potential deluge of homeless pets to follow.

“Even if you can only save one, you are saving the life of an animal. It’s kind of nice having a wakeup call that they can’t do it without us,” says Elson.

Rescued Pets Movement says it will probably do transports with hurricane-ravaged dogs and cats for another two to three months.

If you’d like to help with the animals, or adopt/foster one, you can reach out to the Houston organization for more information at info@rescuedpetsmovement.org.

The Highlands Ranch organization is: www.2babrescue.com.