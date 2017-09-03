Recall: Baby bottle dish soap could be contaminated with bacteria

A product meant to clean bacteria away is being recalled because it may contain bacteria.

A recall has been issued for Dr. Brown’s Natural Bottle & Dish Soap and Dr. Brown’s bottle brush cleaning kit.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the bottle and dish soap may contain harmful bacteria which could pose a hazard to people with impaired immune systems.

The recalled products were sold between September 2016 and June 2017 at stores nationwide.

Around 23,000 bottles are included in this recall and so far no injuries have been reported.

Consumers who cleaned bottles with the recalled soap are encouraged to boil or sanitize the bottles, the CPSC said.

Contact Dr. Brown’s for a replacement.