× 4 injured after vehicle rollover near Bridal Veil Falls in Telluride

TELLURIDE, Colo. — Four people, including one child, were injured in a single vehicle rollover in the Bridal Veil Falls area in Telluride on Sunday, the San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office said.

The sheriff’s office said it happened on Black Bear Road around 4:35 p.m. on Sunday.

The seven people inside the vehicle were all family members from Farmington, New Mexico. None of the occupants were wearing seatbelts, according to police.

The 66-year-old driver told police he blacked out while driving after choking on some water.

“You can not travel this narrow, dangerous road with unrestrained children and other passengers. It’s criminally and morally wrong,” San Miguel County Sheriff Bill Masters said.

Investigators don’t believe drugs or alcohol were a factor.

The Colorado State Patrol is investigating the incident.