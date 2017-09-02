Report: Broncos interested in bringing back Brock Osweiler

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos are reportedly interesting in re-signing quarterback Brock Osweiler, according to multiple reports.

Can confirm the #Broncos are signing former #Browns quarterback Brock Osweiler. It will provide a little break on the $16M guarantee — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) September 2, 2017

Denver is interested in former Browns QB Brock Osweiler, but there is no deal yet. Broncos hope to sign him; still details to work out. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 2, 2017

A deal has not been finalized, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

But, if finalized, it’s expected to be a one-year, $775,000 deal. However, Osweiler will still make $16 million with the remaining $15.225 million coming from the Cleveland Browns.

Osweiler was a second-round pick for the Broncos in 2012 and, if signed, will serve as the backup to Trevor Siemian while Paxton Lynch‘s shoulder injury heals.

Osweiler was cut by the Browns on Friday.

The move comes less than 18 months after Osweiler left Denver for a $72 million contract with the Houston Texans.

Osweiler was eventually benched by the Texans during the 2016 season. The Texans traded him to Cleveland for a second-round draft pick.

Osweiler spent the first four seasons of his career (2012-15) in Denver as a backup and went 5-2 as a starter in 2015 while Peyton Manning was injured.