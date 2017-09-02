Police: Man found dead in lot for biker rally may have been run over

LOVELAND, Colo. — Police are looking for witnesses after a man was found dead early Saturday morning in a parking area for the Thunder in the Rockies motorcycle rally.

Loveland Police were called to off-site parking in the 6100 block of Stallion Drive around 1 a.m. where the 52-year-old was found unresponsive.

He was pronounced dead and police say he has obvious injuries that may be from being run over by a vehicle or “blunt trauma.”

However, police have not yet determined if it was intentional or an accident.

Detectives are still working to notify his family and have not yet released the man’s name.

Police say the area was well-lit and staffed with security. They believe there could be more witnesses that have not yet come forward.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Detective Chris Kamoske 970-962-2259.