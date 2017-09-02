Highlands Ranch football coach steps down after on-campus K-9 drug sniff test

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — Mark Robinson, football coach at Highlands Ranch High School, is no longer employed by Douglas County School District after a confusing chain of events that followed the announcement of a K-9 sniff test that would be conducted on campus.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened on Aug. 24 when deputies planned to bring drug-sniffing dogs into the student parking lot.

A deputy with the department reportedly texted Robinson the morning of the sniff operation to remind him that the dog would be on campus.

Before deputies began the operation, two security guards with the school noticed Robinson drive a student’s car out of the parking lot. He told the guards he was leaving to put gas in the car “real fast” and would be back.

A short while later, Robinson returned to the school but didn’t bring the car.

When the sniff operation was over, security guards told deputies that the student’s car that Robinson had left in was parked in front of the coach’s house, located just behind the high school.

The K-9 was taken to the car parked in front of Robinson’s house and got a “positive hit.”

The student who owned the car was brought to the principal’s office and was asked for consent to search the car.

The male student first said he left his car at home that morning but he couldn’t remember what street he lived on.

When the student was told where the car was parked he said, “Yeah, that’s coach’s house.”

The young man then told officials that he had given the keys to Robinson that morning “to get him some personal items like shoes and clothes or something.”

He said that Robinson had then returned the keys to him.

The student denied officers permission to search his vehicle, saying he “just does not like cops like that.”

The deputy said that, although he had turned his body camera on before talking with the student, “for unknown reasons the camera did not record our conversation.”

Robinson, 49, stepped down the day after the incident. He had spent three years as a coach with the school.

Robinson did not address the incident in the letter he sent to parents announcing his resignation, instead saying he was slipping in his duties.

No charges have been filed and the incident will be handled by Douglas County School District.