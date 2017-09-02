Highlands Ranch football coach steps down after on-campus K-9 drug sniff test

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. - The Highlands Ranch High School football coach resigned before the team started it's 2017 season.

This all comes just a day after Mark Robinson moved a players car off school property before a scheduled K-9 drug search.

While police reports show no crime was committed, the facts still have parents and students wondering, what was Robinson thinking.

Police records show the former Assistant Principal and football coach drove off with a football player's car right before a drug search on campus. A search, records show, the coach knew about.

“At first I couldn't believe it but then I thought about it, and Robinson’s like the perfect person that really watches out for his students,” Highlands Ranch Sophomore Emily Gochanour said.

Files show Robinson told Douglas County Sheriff's deputies he was leaving school property to put gas in the player's car and he'd be right back.

Robinson came back, but without the car. More files show, Robinson parked the car just a few feet from school property, at his house. K-9's did a sniff around the player's car and labeled it as a "positive hit."

"It’s a good thing he resigned because we don't need our coaches being okay with players or students, doing any kind of drugs,” parent Tammy Laurent said.

When the student was called in for questioning, he told deputies he left his car at home. When deputies said they saw his car leaving the parking lot, the student said he gave coach his keys. The student said coach was going to get personal items.

Deputies told the student his car was a positive hit and asked if a K-9 could search inside. At first the student said yes, but then said he did not want anyone to search his vehicle.

Robinson resigned just a day after this incident happened. An article posted by CHSAA, Colorado's High School Activities Association, shows Robinson stepped down for another job.

FOX31 went by Robinson's house to try and get some answers, but no one came to the door.

The Douglas County Sheriff's office isn't filing any criminal charges. The case will be handled by the Douglas County School District.