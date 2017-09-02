Douglas County Sheriff’s Detective celebrates one year of recovery with hospital staff

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — Saturday marks one year since Douglas County Sheriff’s Detective Dan Brite was shot in the line of duty.

Brite was critically injured while responding to a report of a suicidal man with a gun near Sierra Middle School and Parker Adventist Hospital in September of last year.

The gunman, 40-year-old Randall Rodick, was shot and killed by a deputy during the shootout.

When Brite arrived at nearby Parker Adventist Hospital last Sept. 2, he was basically dead. Brite had no vitals and had lost a lot of blood.

“I’ve never seen a patient survive in a scenario as grave as he was when he came in,” said Michael Bertocchi, the trauma surgeon who operated on Brite. “Deep down, we didn’t think he was going to make it. We just kept being as aggressive as we could.”

“Every Sept. 2 I’m calling that guy. It’s like going to be our own holiday. I’m going to be calling him to tell him how thankful we are that I’m here,” Brite said.

And today, he celebrated that “holiday” with his family, friends and the men and women at Parker Adventist Hospital.

Detective Brite is now learning how to walk again with the help a pair of robotic legs.



Brite’s wife says he continues to serve to community through his work as a detective.