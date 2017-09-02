Denver GOP, organizers send truck full of donations to Houston

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The support for Hurricane Harvey victims continues to pour in.

Earlier this week the FOX 31 Problem Solvers told the story of Colorado’s GOP asking for donations and a truck to get the items to Houston. It’s no surprise that the viewers stepped up and on Saturday a truck full of donations left for Houston.

No names, faces or merit was wanted, just donations. Regardless of political affiliation, job title or beliefs – everyone can agree the flood victims in Houston need support.

That’s why the Chairman of Denver’s GOP and a mother in Castle Rock have come together to support those in need.

“We’re just Americans trying to help Americans,” Denver GOP Chairman Jake Viano said. “We’ve had self-admitted democrats, republicans, libertarians here. We’re Americans at the end of the day.”

After the FOX 31 Problem Solvers brought awareness to the GOP’s effort, local company Diesel’s Only donated a truck and donations of all kids have come pouring in.

Viano said 100 percent of monetary donations given at denvergop.org from now until Sept. 20 will go to Hurricane Harvey victims.