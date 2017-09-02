Broncos to re-sign Brock Osweiler as backup quarterback

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Pending a physical, the Denver Broncos will re-sign quarterback Brock Osweiler.

Osweiler was a second-round pick for the Broncos in 2012 and will serve as the backup to Trevor Siemian while Paxton Lynch‘s shoulder injury heals.

Osweiler was cut by the Browns on Friday.

The move comes less than 18 months after Osweiler left Denver for a $72 million contract with the Houston Texans.

Osweiler was eventually benched by the Texans during the 2016 season. The Texans traded him to Cleveland for a second-round draft pick.

Osweiler spent the first four seasons of his career (2012-15) in Denver as a backup and went 5-2 as a starter in 2015 while Peyton Manning was injured.